W’burg woman dies after being struck by train in Pleasant View











A Williamsburg woman was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a train in the Pleasant View community.

Kentucky State Police, who is conducting the investigation, identified the woman as Jennifer L. Frazier, 41.

Master Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, said Frazier was pronounced dead at Jellico Community Hospital.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the incident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Pleasant View Lane just south of Pleasant View Elementary.

The Frazier was reportedly crossing the tracks, going from U.S. 25W over to Pleasant View Lane when she was struck by the northbound freight train.

“The train didn’t stop, so they didn’t know they had hit her,” Moses said noting the woman suffered multiple injuries.

Moses said it is unknown whether Frazier was struck by the engine or one of the cars.

A helicopter landing zone was established to fly the woman from the scene.

However, Moses said with her condition worsening the helicopter was cancelled and she was taken by ambulance to Jellico Community Hospital.

Pennington said the body will be sent to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Trooper Matt Ridener is in charge of the investigation.