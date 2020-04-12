Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg woman charged with abuse/neglect of an adult

Posted On 12 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A Williamsburg woman is behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center in connection with the alleged abuse of an elderly relative.

Melissa Tuttle is charged with abuse/neglect of an adult.

About 2:30 p.m. on April 4, Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Prewitt arrested Melissa L. Tuttle, 52, of Williamsburg, charging her with wanton abuse/neglect of an adult.

According to her arrest citation, Tuttle was the caretaker of an elderly relative, who told police that Tuttle allegedly pushed her down and struck her in the head and face, according to an arrest citation.

The victim also had torn skin and bruising on her left arm, which is consistent with being grabbed, and had a scratch near her lip, the citation stated.

Tuttle was arrested on Marie Circle and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Lawson assisted with the investigation.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Neighbors’ request for extra patrols leads to arrests for trafficking LSD, marijuana

Posted On 11 Apr 2020
, By
0

Local agencies work together on successful weekend water rescue

Posted On 08 Apr 2020
, By
0

‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing Rockholds teen

Posted On 03 Apr 2020
, By
0

Whitley County first responders get share of previously hoarded goods

Posted On 26 Mar 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal