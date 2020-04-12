W’burg woman charged with abuse/neglect of an adult











A Williamsburg woman is behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center in connection with the alleged abuse of an elderly relative.

About 2:30 p.m. on April 4, Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Prewitt arrested Melissa L. Tuttle, 52, of Williamsburg, charging her with wanton abuse/neglect of an adult.

According to her arrest citation, Tuttle was the caretaker of an elderly relative, who told police that Tuttle allegedly pushed her down and struck her in the head and face, according to an arrest citation.

The victim also had torn skin and bruising on her left arm, which is consistent with being grabbed, and had a scratch near her lip, the citation stated.

Tuttle was arrested on Marie Circle and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Lawson assisted with the investigation.