W’burg woman arrested on her birthday for Valentine’s Day stabbing













A Williamsburg woman was arrested on her birthday Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing another woman at a local market on Valentine’s Day.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Prewitt served Leesha Sue Larsen, 46, with an arrest warrant on Feb. 27 at her home off Highway 204 charging her with first-degree assault.

She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where she is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond.

About 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 14, Larsen allegedly assaulted the victim at Canadatown Market, according to a warrant obtained by Deputy John Hill.

“During the assault, Larsen stabbed the victim in the left forearm area and the top of her head with some sort of knife causing injury,” Hill wrote in the warrant.

After the assault, the victim was seen on video footage fleeing Larsen while holding her wound, and Larsen is seen walking towards her in the parking lot. Larsen is then seen in a black Chevrolet Malibu, Hill wrote in the warrant.

Larsen pleaded not guilty to the charge during her district court arraignment Thursday in front of Judge Fred White, who appointed the public advocate’s office to represent her, and scheduled a March 5 preliminary hearing in her case.