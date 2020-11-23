W’burg woman arrested for kicking, spitting on Laurel Co. deputies











A Williamsburg woman was arrest Saturday in north Corbin after she allegedly kicked and spit on Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

Gerlene Cox, 67, was arrested at the unidentified business on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. on charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Brent France, along with Lt. Christ Edwards, K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, and Deputy Hunter Disney responded to the complaint of a female subject, later identified as Cox, who was refusing to leave a business.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted the suspect was cursing and creating a disturbance and stated to deputies that she would kill every one of them,” Acciardo said of Cox.

When deputies arrested Cox, Acciardo stated that she began to kick and spit on the deputies.

Cox was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.