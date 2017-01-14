By Mark White

Authorities don’t know why Courtney Taylor apparently shot and killed her husband and two children Friday night at their home near Williamsburg before pointing a gun at a Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy and being shot twice herself.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said late Saturday morning that doctors have given Courtney Taylor a 50-50 chance at survival, and that she was undergoing her second surgery after being shot by one of his deputies.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Larry Taylor, 56, and his two daughters, Jesse Taylor, 18, and Jolee Taylor, 13, dead at 10:38 p.m. Friday at their residence located at 2070 South US25W, Williamsburg, which is in near the Savoy community.

Larry Taylor is the oldest son of former Whitley County Judge-Executive and Jailer Jerry Taylor.

Croley said that the cause of death for all three victims was “sustained perforating gun shot wounds” and the manner of death is being classified as homicide.

All three bodies were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, and autopsies have been scheduled for Sunday.

“It’s a very tragic situation,” Croley noted.

Deputy Jonas Saunders and Sgt. James Fox responded to a 911 call about the shooting about 10:12 p.m. and were the first officers to arrive at the scene.

“When they got here they met with a family member, who had been inside,” Harrell said. “He related to them what he knew about it.”

When the family member first got there, Courtney Taylor was lying on the couch.

“He went over there to check on them. No one had heard from there that day,” Harrell said. “He saw a body, left and called 911.”

Saunders and Fox kicked in the back door to gain entry to the home.

“When they did that, they were met by Courtney with a pistol in her hand. She raised it up in the direction of Jonas. He told her to put it down. She didn’t.”

Saunders then fired his service pistol twice striking Courtney Taylor once in the upper torso and once in the abdomen.

Courtney Taylor was first transported to Baptist Health Corbin and then taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for treatment.

While deputies were on the scene they located the three deceased individuals inside the residence.

“We don’t know how long they had been dead. It doesn’t appear it was within the immediate time frame,” Harrell said adding that it appeared the victims had been dead a “minimum” of a few hours at that point.

All three victims were found in their beds and shot in the head, Harrell said.

“Here is what is puzzling. It doesn’t appear that the other two made any movement” after the first victim was shot, Harrell said. “All three of them were under blankets and appeared to have been asleep.”

Croley said that he couldn’t disclose how many times each victim was shot.

Harrell said that investigators think that Courtney Taylor is the one, who shot her husband and daughters.

“There is no indication there was anyone else involved in it,” he noted.

Police don’t know the motive behind the shooting, and that remains a big question mark in the case, Harrell said.

“We haven’t answered any calls out here, and neither have the other individuals that I have talked to,” he said. “We don’t have a reason for it.”

“From all indications,” the weapon used to kill the three victims is also the one that was pointed at Saunders, Harrell said.

Saunders is currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer involved shooting.

Harrell said that Fox has also been given time off in the wake of the shooting.

“It is traumatic on someone,” Harrell said about officers being involved in shootings.

Kentucky State Police are conducting both the death investigation of the three victims and the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

Harrell said this is standard procedure for his department in the event of an officer involved shooting.

KSP Detectives Billy Correll and Jesse Armstrong are leading the investigation and were assisted at the scene by several additional officers.

About a dozen officers were on the scene investigating the case and left the scene shortly before noon Saturday.