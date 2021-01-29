W’burg woman accused of passing counterfeit $100 bill











A Williamsburg woman, who allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for items in Save-A-Lot but denied having been in the store despite carrying a Save-A-Lot bag with a receipt and change from the $100 bill, according to her arrest citation.

About 6:18 p.m. on Jan. 26, Williamsburg Police Officer Eddie Cain arrested Elizabeth Gibson Jones, 47, charging her with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The incident started when Williamsburg police received a call about someone passing a counterfeit $100 bill, which police recovered at the store the citation stated.

Jones was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center where authorities allegedly recovered a second counterfeit $100 bill on her, according to the citation.

Both bogus $100 bills had the same serial number, LB45440078L.

“She also has a number of credit cards and personal checks in other names,” Cain wrote.

Whitley District Judge Fred White entered a not guilty plea for Jones during her arraignment Thursday morning. White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Jones and set a $1,500 cash bond in her case.