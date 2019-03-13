W’burg will host state Jujitsu tournament this fall













Williamsburg will be hosting a state tournament this fall, and a craft fair this spring.

Williamsburg Police Lt. Brandon White, who is assistant instructor for Rising Son Jujitsu, informed the Williamsburg City Council during its monthly meeting Monday that Williamsburg had been selected to host the Hometown Showdown Kentucky State Championship, which is being sponsored by the America Sport Jujitsu League (ASJL).

“The entire state of Kentucky championships for state jujitsu will be right here in Williamsburg, Kentucky. It is a big event,” White noted.