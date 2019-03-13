Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
W’burg will host state Jujitsu tournament this fall

Posted On 13 Mar 2019
Williamsburg will be hosting a state tournament this fall, and a craft fair this spring.

Williamsburg Police Lt. Brandon White, who is assistant instructor for Rising Son Jujitsu, informed the Williamsburg City Council during its monthly meeting Monday that Williamsburg had been selected to host the Hometown Showdown Kentucky State Championship, which is being sponsored by the America Sport Jujitsu League (ASJL).

“The entire state of Kentucky championships for state jujitsu will be right here in Williamsburg, Kentucky. It is a big event,” White noted.

