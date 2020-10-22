W’burg, Whitley County reach agreement to trade equipment











Whitley County has an extra tractor and needed a garbage truck. Williamsburg had an extra garbage truck and needed a tractor.

The two entities have agreed to exchange the vehicles with the Whitley Fiscal Court approving the deal at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. said the county would use the garbage truck as part of its normal garbage service.

“We will use it primarily as a dumpster truck,” White said noting that the garbage service is approaching 700 customers all across the county.

White said the tractor was one of two older tractors the county had as a backup to its mowing tractors.

“We didn’t feel there was the need for two backups,” White said adding that the county had been lending the tractor to the city throughout the summer.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said the city is in the process of purchasing a new garbage truck, making this one surplus.

“This is one of those things that worked out,” Harrison said. “It is always nice to be able to work with other local officials to benefit everyone.”

The fiscal court took additional action Tuesday to prepare for future expansion of the county garbage service, approving a resolution approving a lease agreement with the Kentucky Association of Counties on a $55,000 lease agreement for the purchase of additional garbage cans and dumpsters.

White said the agreement will cover the purchase of 728 new garbage cans and 20 dumpsters to meet the increasing demand.

White said the lease must be repaid. However, the sanitation department will do so through the revenue from the garbage service.

“They will pay for themselves,” White said.

The county began garbage service in a limited number of areas in February with the goal of providing service to customers who were having difficulty with service from private companies.

At the time, the fiscal court approved the purchase of one new truck and 200 95-gallon cans

In May the fiscal court approved a resolution to begin expanding service across the county.

“This is ahead of schedule for what we anticipated,” White said of needing the additional cans and dumpster.