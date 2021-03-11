Previous Story
W’burg waterpark expansion project slowed by ballooning costs
Posted On 11 Mar 2021
About 13 months ago, the Williamsburg City Council unveiled plans for a three-phase, $6 million plan to add two new softball fields, a new walking and bicycling path, new campground sites, a splash pad, and a swimming pool to attractions in or around the Kentucky Splash Waterpark.
