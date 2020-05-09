W’burg vet Travis Sulfridge talks COVID-19 and its potential effects on pets, pet owners











Travis Sulfridge, DVM is a 2011 graduate of Whitley County High School. After earning an undergraduate degree from the University of the Cumberlands he went on to Auburn University in Alabama, where he graduated in May of 2019 from the College of Veterinary Medicine.

In the past year, he has practiced at the Williamsburg Veterinary Clinic alongside Dr. Michael Culver. Sulfridge is a general practitioner, treating both large and small animals, and in addition to the work he does in the clinic, he will also make farm calls when possible.

“I grew up on a small cattle farm,” Sulfridge said. “I have always loved animals, and I wanted to do something that would allow me to give back to my community while also working with animals at the same time.”

Sulfridge said that he has been happy to be working in his hometown this past year, free of the stress that goes along with being in school full time, and able to spend more time with his wife and young daughter. As for how things have been since the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, he explained, “We were seeing emergency-only cases for a period of time, and everything has been curbside service. Our clients have been great, though, and most have been really understanding as we try to keep up with all of the social distancing guidelines. We have been opening back up some of our other services lately, doing vaccinations and surgeries again now.”

Sulfridge said the phones have been “ringing off the hook” since restrictions have been lifted on some of the services that had to be suspended recently.

“As for now, we are still taking it slow,” Sulfridge said. “Everything will still be curbside, but we will try to increase the amount of patients that we see. We want to be able to see everyone that we absolutely can.”

Pet owners have been curious about how COVID-19 could affect their four-legged friends since the beginning of this pandemic, but there have been conflicting reports about it, depending on who you listen to. When asked to clarify, Sulfridge said, “So far, there have been two cases of cats with COVID, both in New York. To-date there have been no transmissions of the disease from pets to humans, but there is still a chance of a pet catching it from their owner.”

When asked how to reduce the risk of this happening, Sulfridge said, “For now, don’t kiss them and don’t share any kind of utensils. Try to keep them away from people or other pets that live outside of the house. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has plenty more good information on the topic at www.avma.org.”

For more on the Williamburg Veterinary Clinic, look them up on Facebook or call 606-549-5444.