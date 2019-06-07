W’burg summer activities kick off with Movies in the Park Friday night











Once again this summer you don’t have to go any further than Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg most Friday nights to find either free live concerts or free movies in the park.

“I am looking forward to another great summer of fun with our block parties and movies in the park and all the other festivities we are going to have. I want to invite everybody to come to it,” noted Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison. “It is family fun and family friendly. As the Bailey’s used to say, a good time will be had by all.”

The festivities will kick off Friday night with the first of three movies in the park, which are courtesy of the Whitley County Public Library.

The other movies in the park will take place on Friday, July 5, and Friday, July 26.

The movies are all scheduled to start around 9 p.m. each evening in Bill Woods Park.

All the movies in the series are family friendly fare that feature popular animated flicks.

Be warned though, the movies in the park are bring your own lawn chair or lawn blankets. No seating is provided.

On Friday, June 14, for the 14th consecutive year the Williamsburg Main Street program’s summer block parties will resume with the first concert of the season.

Three of the four concerts are scheduled on a Friday night at Bill Woods Park. The fourth will be held on Thursday, July 4, in the parking lot of the Kentucky Splash Waterpark as part of the city’s Independence Day celebration.

On Friday, June 14, the summer block party season will kick off with Lexington-based band “Off the Clock.”

“We’ve had them before. They are 50’s, 60’s and 70’s style music. They play nice rock and roll and good music,” said Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays.

On Friday, June 28, the Lexington-based band “Positive Movement” will be performing.

“We have had them before, but it has been three or four years. They are Motown-style with a little rock and rock mixed in,” Hays said.

The “Usual Suspects” will take the stage on July 4 at the waterpark performing from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. prior to the annual fireworks display.

The block party season will conclude on Friday, July 19, with Nashville-based “Familiar Faces” returning to Williamsburg.

“They are totally Motown. This will probably be their 13th year coming. ‘Familiar Faces’ has been the one constant every year except for the first year,” Hays added about the summer block parties.

Another change for this year’s block parties is that they will start at 7:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. and conclude at 10:30 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

The block parties are also bring your own lawn chair events with no seating provided.

Both the movies in the park and the block parties are free events and open to the public.