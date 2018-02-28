W’burg STOP tip line activated to report school safety threats













Williamsburg Superintendent Dr. Amon Couch has one set of eyes and one set of ears. He is limited in terms of what he can see and hear. There are 800 students at Williamsburg Independent Schools, about 100 staff members and a whole town of people, who also see and hear things.

If someone hears or sees safety threats or other concerns, then the Williamsburg Independent School District wants them to report it, and has implemented a program to make that easier to do.

The STOP tip line went active Friday on the school district’s website, http://www.wburg.k12.ky.us/.

The anonymous system can be used to report any suspicious school safety issues, bullying or self-harming behaviors.

Once a report is made online, school administrators and police are notified immediately through email and text.

“We want all our stakeholders to know that we take every issue seriously and want to provide multiple avenues through which issues can be reported to school administration/law enforcement. If anyone sees something, we want them to say something,” Couch said.

“If anyone knows anything in regards to school safety or bullying or anything else, you have to provide as many ways as you can for people to be able to tell you those things. Every one of those things will be investigated,” Couch promised.

All students in grades 7-12 were trained Tuesday in its use.

Couch noted that the STOP program has been around for quite some time and has been used successfully by other school districts.

It is of no cost to the district.

“There are tons of resources they provide as well,” Couch said.

He added that there is a mechanism in place where threats made through STOP, such as bogus bomb threats, could be traced.