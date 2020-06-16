W’burg schools technology improving thanks to CARES Act, grant funding











Williamsburg Independent School leaders aren’t sure of exactly how or when the school year will start this fall.

Thanks to some CARES Act funding that the district was able to get for its Chromebooks initiative, if students are once again forced to learn from home using non-traditional instruction next school year, then every student in third grade or above will be able to take a Chromebook home to do their instruction on.

District Technology Coordinator/Chief Information Officer Parker Smith presented the district technology plan to the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education during its monthly meeting on June 9.

He noted that some parents have requested training because when the Chromebooks were sent home with students this past spring for non-traditional instruction, several parents were unsure how to help their children using the new devices.

In addition to the Chromebook initiative, Parker noted that when school starts this fall, there will be no computer in the school older than four years old.

Parker also added that the district recently received a $120,000 grant to create a virtual reality academy.

“Our kids will be able to learn how to make applications for virtual reality. That is probably the hottest emerging technology area out here right now,” he said.

The district has been working on that grant since Christmas.

The board also heard from Food Service Director Deb Tamblin about the summer feeding program. She noted that the district recently received a $35,000 grant from No Kid Hungry.

The group has provided the district with a new van to deliver student meals for the past three months, and throughout the summer.

The board of education met in-person Tuesday in the school auditorium with only one board member attending virtually. The meeting was broadcast live on the district’s Facebook page.