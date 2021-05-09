W’Burg School introduces Jacket Box











Williamsburg City School welcomed a new addition to the campus in the form of the “Jacket Box.”

The Jacket Box is a food pantry located at the corner of 10th Street and Main Street in Williamsburg.

“It will be running on a ‘take what you need, give what you can’ basis, with a hope to always be stocked up to better serve our community,” said the school on its Facebook page.

The pantry can be used by anyone in the Williamsburg community.

The idea for the box came from Abigail Genders, a student teacher at Williamsburg Independent.

Genders is currently student teaching with Misty Croley in the fifth and sixth grades.

Genders said, “She [Croley] supported my idea and assisted me with obtaining all that was needed to fulfill the project.”

“I created the ‘Jacket Box’ in hopes that the community of Williamsburg can continually be impacted, as the basic need for food is met,” said Genders. “ I am thrilled that the students and staff have joined me, as teaching young students the importance of giving back can forever influence the role they play in the community they live in.”