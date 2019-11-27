W’burg quarterback’s girlfriend, sister arrested after Nov. 22 game where he was shoved on sideline











Less than a week after an incident last Friday evening at Paintsville High School where Williamsburg starting quarterback Dalton Ponder was apparently purposefully shoved by an adult male on the Paintsville sideline as he went out of bounds, new details have come to light about an incident after the game apparently involving Ponder’s sister and girlfriend, who were both arrested by the Paintsville Police Department.

The News Journal became aware of the arrests following a conversation between Twitter users Colonels_Wear_Blue (@BlueColonels) and Barstool Paintsville (@barstoolpville) in the comments section of a News Journal tweet showing video of the sideline incident.

Barstool Paintsville stated in the conversation about how the on field incident could be assault, “No this is assault, FYI,” accompanied by an image from the website arrests.org which showed a woman named Breigh Shelton, 19, who was arrested last Friday night.

A News Journal investigation into the matter showed that at 10:59 p.m., a Paintsville police officer arrested Shelton and charged her with second-degree disorderly conduct, first-offense assault of a sports official and fourth-degree assault no visible injury, according to her arrest citation.

According to Shelton’s Facebook profile, she is currently in a relationship with Ponder.

“After the football game, Lt. B. Austin, KSP, observed the above subject (Shelton) grab a referee after the game was over as the referees were trying to leave. The referee was also a Perry County Deputy Sheriff,” the citation stated.

Shelton was allegedly “cussing and yelling,” according to her citation, and would not stop cussing despite being told to do so several times.

At the time small children were around and could hear her cussing, her arrest citation stated.

A second Williamsburg woman was also arrested Friday evening at the Paintsville football field.

Paige Ponder, 22, was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct. Her Facebook profile indicates that she is the older sister of Jackets quarterback Dalton Ponder.

Her arrest citation indicates that she was stopped after the football game at the football field, and was “cussing and yelling” at the sports officials after the game was over. Her citation also indicates that she had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages.

Both Shelton and Ponder were arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center where they were released the following day.

For complete details about the original incident during the game, please see the story at: https://www.thenewsjournal.net/regional-championship-football-game-marred-in-controversy-after-paintsville-coach-makes-contact-with-williamsburg-player-on-sideline/.