W’burg police Taser suspect while investigating disturbance complaint

Posted On 09 Apr 2020
A disturbance complaint early Sunday morning about a man allegedly trying to break into a residence led to a Williamsburg man being Tasered and arrested on multiple charges.

Tommy Powers is facing multiple offenses, including drug charges.

About 2:33 a.m., Williamsburg Police Officers Dorman Patrick Jr. and Steven Hill responded to a call on Crisp Court to investigate a complaint about a man attempting to break into a house, according to a police department release.

