W’burg police seized suspected heroin at local motel











Williamsburg police seized suspected heroin and arrested two people inside a Williamsburg motel room early Thursday morning.

About 1:20 a.m., Williamsburg Police Officer Justin Taylor was on patrol behind the Super 8 motel when he observed an open door that was unattended at room 127, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Taylor approached the room, and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the room and observed two males inside, the release stated.

The two men identified themselves as Wesley R. Saunders and Kevin Miller.

A criminal record check of the two men revealed that Miller, 47, had a warrant for his arrest out of Pike County, the release stated.

According to the Whitley County Detention Center’s website, Miller’s warrant was for non-payment of fines.

As Miller was handcuffed, officers noticed Saunders reaching inside his pockets and displaying excessive nervous behavior, according to the release.

At that point Detective David Rowe and Officer Eddie Cain arrived on the scene to assist.

Saunders reported having marijuana in his jacket pocket, and a pat-down search revealed two plastic bags containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, the release stated.

A further search of Saunders revealed a brown powder substance consistent with heroin in a clear cellophane wrapper in his pocket along with four packages labeled Suboxone, according to the release and his arrest citation.

Taylor arrested Saunders, 31, of Hudson, North Carolina, and charged him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Miller and Saunders were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where they remained incarcerated as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.