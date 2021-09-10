W’burg Police seize suspected meth, digital scales during traffic stop











Williamsburg Police seized suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and numerous “distribution baggies” following a Sept. 9 traffic stop, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Williamsburg Police Officer Greg Rhoades arrested Glennis Lee Isaac, 48, of Williamsburg, charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest occurred along Ky. 92 West about 8 p.m., according to the release.

Isaac was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 13 in Whitley District Court, according to the detention center’s website.

Rhoades is in charge of the investigation, and was assisted by Chief Wayne Bird, Sgt. Elijah Hunter and Officer Eddie Cain.