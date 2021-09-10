Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg Police seize suspected meth, digital scales during traffic stop

Posted On 10 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Williamsburg Police seized suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and numerous “distribution baggies” following a Sept. 9 traffic stop, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Glennis Isaac

Williamsburg Police Officer Greg Rhoades arrested Glennis Lee Isaac, 48, of Williamsburg, charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest occurred along Ky. 92 West about 8 p.m., according to the release.

Isaac was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 13 in Whitley District Court, according to the detention center’s website.

Rhoades is in charge of the investigation, and was assisted by Chief Wayne Bird, Sgt. Elijah Hunter and Officer Eddie Cain.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg Police find meth, 10-month-old during traffic stop

Posted On 03 Sep 2021
, By
0

Lawsuit against Williamsburg Police Department moved to federal court

Posted On 01 Sep 2021
, By
0

Public’s help needed to find missing W’burg juvenile

Posted On 29 Aug 2021
, By
0

Laurel County deputies seize more than nine pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday

Posted On 20 Aug 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal