Posted On October 23, 2017 By Mark White

Williamsburg police reportedly discovered a pound of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and suspected Ecstasy pills inside a motel room early Sunday morning, and have arrested two people in connection with the case.

About 6 a.m. Sunday, Williamsburg Police Officers Mike Taylor and Cody Jeffries responded to a local motel after receiving calls about a female juvenile in the parking lot asking for a ride back to Indiana, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

An arrest citation indicates that the incident took place at the Budget Inn.

When police arrived, the juvenile told them that she had been left at the motel by a friend and was staying in room 115 with a man, but did not know his name, the release stated.

When Officers knocked on the door of room 115, they encountered Allen Jewell Bradley, 48, who stated the juvenile was staying in the room with him, but that he did not know her name, according to the release.

Officers then asked for permission to search the room and discovered one pound of crystal methamphetamine, which is also known as “ice,” 29 grams of marijuana and 95 suspected Ecstasy pills, the release noted.

“Ice” is an extremely pure and very potent form of methamphetamine.

A bag of marijuana and a scale were found on a table in the room, and police found a butter bowl, which had methamphetamine in it, according to an arrest citation.

Police charged the juvenile and Bradley, who is listed in the release as a Louisville resident but on his arrest citation as a Los Angeles, California, resident, with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Bradley was also charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of marijuana.

Bradley was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

The juvenile was lodged in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

A not guilty plea was entered for Bradley during his arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley District Court before Judge Cathy Prewitt.

Prewitt set a $75,000 bond for Jewell and ordered that he wear an ankle-monitoring device if he is released from custody.

She scheduled a Nov. 6 preliminary hearing in his case.

The status of the girl’s case is unknown since juvenile proceedings are closed to the public.

Editor’s note: Jail records and court records initially listed the name of the male defendant as Bradley Allen Jewell, but court records indicate that the judge corrected the name on the case jacket and on the court docket during Monday’s arraignment to read Allen Jewell Bradley.