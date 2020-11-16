W’burg Police seize methamphetamine following Saturday arrest











What began as an investigation into an individual allegedly under the influence at the Williamsburg Walmart Saturday night, ended with the seizure of approximately three grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Williamsburg Police arrested Aze Davis, 48, of McKenzie, Tennessee after locating the meth and half a Suboxone tablet on his person.

Officers Bryson Lawson and Dorman Patrick, Jr., were called to the store at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Davis was charged with public intoxication – controlled substance, alcohol intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug not specified.

Williamsburg Police Officer Steven Hill assisted at the scene.