Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg police seize 5 pounds of marijuana, cash and guns

Posted On 28 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

Williamsburg police seized about five pounds of processed marijuana, handguns and cash and arrested two people while executing a search warrant early Thursday morning.

The arrests were the result of a three-month investigation by Williamsburg Police Officers Johnny Fulton, Justin Taylor and Greg Rhoades.

Fulton charged Trittan Parks, 25, and Kirstyn Swanner, 23, both of 400 King Mountain Spur Road, with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

About 12:30 a.m., Williamsburg police officers executed a search warrant at their residence and seized marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana vapes, three handguns and about $6,000 cash along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Police also recovered digital scales and vacuum seals, according to arrest citations.

Swanner’s arrest citation indicates that police also discovered suspected Suboxone pills.

Both were arrested about 2:39 a.m. and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where they are being held in lieu of $7,500 cash bond, according to court records.

Judge Fred White entered not guilty pleas for the couple during their arraignment late Thursday morning in Whitley District Court.

White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent each defendant and he scheduled a March 4 preliminary hearing in their cases.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird, Detective Bobby Freeman, Officer Cody Jeffries, Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., and K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter and his K-9 partner, Vicko, assisted with the arrest.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Handcuffed Ga. man flees police, then gets himself locked in closet

Posted On 20 Feb 2019
, By
0

W’burg to crack down on texting and driving

Posted On 13 Feb 2019
, By
0

Hunter named Officer of the Year; three officers promoted

Posted On 13 Feb 2019
, By
0

Affidavit details wild events leading up 2017 strangulation murders

Posted On 01 Feb 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal