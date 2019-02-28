W’burg police seize 5 pounds of marijuana, cash and guns













Williamsburg police seized about five pounds of processed marijuana, handguns and cash and arrested two people while executing a search warrant early Thursday morning.

The arrests were the result of a three-month investigation by Williamsburg Police Officers Johnny Fulton, Justin Taylor and Greg Rhoades.

Fulton charged Trittan Parks, 25, and Kirstyn Swanner, 23, both of 400 King Mountain Spur Road, with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

About 12:30 a.m., Williamsburg police officers executed a search warrant at their residence and seized marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana vapes, three handguns and about $6,000 cash along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Police also recovered digital scales and vacuum seals, according to arrest citations.

Swanner’s arrest citation indicates that police also discovered suspected Suboxone pills.

Both were arrested about 2:39 a.m. and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where they are being held in lieu of $7,500 cash bond, according to court records.

Judge Fred White entered not guilty pleas for the couple during their arraignment late Thursday morning in Whitley District Court.

White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent each defendant and he scheduled a March 4 preliminary hearing in their cases.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird, Detective Bobby Freeman, Officer Cody Jeffries, Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., and K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter and his K-9 partner, Vicko, assisted with the arrest.