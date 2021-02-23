Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
W’burg police seek public’s help to find wanted man

Posted On 23 Feb 2021
The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking information from the public, specifically the whereabouts of Justin L. Dodd.

Dodd is wanted by the Williamsburg Police Department on felony warrants for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Please call Whitley Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information concerning this individual.

