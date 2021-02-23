Previous Story
W’burg police seek public’s help to find wanted man
Posted On 23 Feb 2021
Comment: 0
The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking information from the public, specifically the whereabouts of Justin L. Dodd.
Dodd is wanted by the Williamsburg Police Department on felony warrants for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Please call Whitley Dispatch at (606) 549-6017 or your local law enforcement agency if you have any information concerning this individual.