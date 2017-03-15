By Mark White

The wallet and identification of a Williamsburg man was recovered early Sunday morning from the spot where he allegedly stole a pick-up truck, according to the man’s arrest citation.

Elvin Lee Blakley, 51, of Highway 26, was arrested about 8 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Tackett Creek Road about one-quarter of a mile from where the stolen truck was recovered, according to his arrest citation.

About 5:23 a.m., Williamsburg Police Officer Mike Taylor responded to Cumberland Heights Apartments in regards to a call about a stolen 1998 Ford F-150 pick-up truck and Honda four-wheeler, which had allegedly been stolen by Blakley, according to an arrest citation.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that authorities believe that Blakley dropped his wallet and identification when he took the truck.

The owner of the truck told police that he witnessed Blakley leaving in the truck, the arrest citation stated.

Williamsburg Police Capt. Eddie Cain located the stolen truck on Tackett Creek Road, Bird said.

Further investigation revealed that Blakley was friends with Roger White on Tackett Creek Road, Taylor wrote on the arrest citation.

Taylor, Cain and K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter found Blakley hiding in the back of White’s trailer, the citation stated.

White told police that Blakley walked into his residence.

Blakley was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, but was released from jail early Monday morning.