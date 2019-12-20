W’burg police recover stolen vehicle, arrest two











A Corbin man and a London man remain behind bars at the Whitley County Detention Center after being arrested last week in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Williamsburg Police Officer Justin Taylor arrested Joseph J. Wagers, 29, of Corbin, and Michael A. Joseph, 42, of London, and charged both with receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor also charged Wagers with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

About 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 11, Taylor was patrolling the parking lot of Pilot Travel Center when he conducted a registration check on a 2004 black Jeep Liberty, which was parked at the gas pumps, according to a police department release.

Whitley County E-911 then informed Taylor that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Laurel County. Further investigation led to the discovery of a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle, the release noted.

When police located Joseph, he was pumping gas into the vehicle and allegedly hid the key to the ignition of the vehicle in his pocket, according to his arrest citation.

When police located Wagers, he was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and he had a plastic bag containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine in his pocket.

Both pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Thursday in Whitley District Court.

Judge Cathy Prewitt appointed the public advocate’s office to represent both defendants and set $10,000 cash bonds in each of their cases.

Both are scheduled for a Dec. 20 preliminary hearing in Whitley District Court.

Taylor is continuing the investigation, and was assisted by K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter and Officer LaDale Rider.