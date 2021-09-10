W’burg Police find Tennessee man with gun, marijuana, child











Williamsburg Police arrested a Tennessee man Thursday after locating two pounds of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun and a small child in the apartment where he was located.

Antwaun Johnson, 28, of Memphis, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking marijuana – eight ounces to five pounds, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a police department release.

Williamsburg Police officers arrived at Mount Morgan Apartments at approximately midnight.

During a search of the apartment where Johnson was found, officers located the marijuana, gun and a large amount of cash along with distribution baggies and digital scales.

“Johnson was found to be in violation of a domestic violence order, and was also determined to be a convicted felon, which prohibited him from possessing any type of firearm,” officers stated noting that a small child was found at the scene.

Officer Dorman Patrick, Jr. arrested Johnson.

Patrick was assisted at the scene by Chief Wayne Bird, Sgt. Elijah Hunter, Officer Greg Rhoades and Officer Eddie Cain.