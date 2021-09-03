W’burg Police find meth, 10-month-old during traffic stop











Williamsburg Police found methamphetamine and a 10-month-old infant during a recent traffic stop outside a local motel late Tuesday night.

On Aug. 31 about 11:54 p.m., Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. stopped a red Chevrolet car because it only had one headlight working, according to an arrest citation.

The driver, Brandon J. White, 27, of Williamsburg, also had a suspended operator’s license.

Patrick got permission to search the vehicle and found six pill tablets near the front center console, which are believed to be Gabapentin and Adderall, according to arrest citations.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Adderall is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and Gabapentin is used to treat a variety of conditions including partial seizures and nerve pain from spinal cord injury, shingles, and diabetes.

Carla Sue Prewitt, 30, also of Williamsburg, was a passenger in the vehicle along with her 10-month-old infant, according to an arrest citation and a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Patrick found a small twisted baggie in Prewitt’s purse that contained a crystal/powder substance, which is suspected methamphetamine, according to an arrest citation.

Both White and Prewitt denied ownership of the pills, according to their arrest citations.

Patrick charged Prewitt with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Patrick charged White with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce vehicle insurance card and having only one headlight.

The duo was arrested at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 1, and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

White was released from jail later that day at 8:31 a.m. on his own recognizance. Prewitt was released from jail later that day at 10:57 a.m. on a $10,000 surety bond, according to detention center records and court documents.

Officers assisting at the scene included: Chief Wayne Bird, Sgt. Elijah Hunter, Officer Eddie Cain, and Officer John Hill. The Cabinet for Family Health Services’ Department of Community-Based Services also assisted at the scene.

(Editor’s note: The Brandon White listed in this story is not the Brandon White, who is a lieutenant with the Williamsburg Police Department.)