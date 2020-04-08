W’burg police cite two Tennessee residents for trying to pass counterfeit $100 bill











Williamsburg police cited two Oneida, Tennessee, residents to court after the pair allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local fast food restaurant.

On April 3, Williamsburg police received a complaint that Adara Rosser and Caleb Bell were at Burger King and had attempted to pass a $100 bill that was determined to be counterfeit, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

The pair were in the drive-thru when police arrived, and attempted to leave but were stopped, the release stated.

Williamsburg Police Lt. Brandon White cited the pair for first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, the release stated.

The charge is a class ‘C’ felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The pair will be arraigned on the charges in June in Whitley District Court.

Officers Jason Williams and Cody Harrell assisted with the investigation.