W’burg police ask for public’s help to locate missing woman

Posted On 12 Sep 2019
The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing woman.

Williamsburg police are asking for the public’s help to locate Sara Richmond Boyd, 40, who was last seen on May 13.

Sara M. Richmond Boyd, 40, was last seen on May 13, 2019, but was not reported as missing to the Williamsburg Police Department until August, according to a release.

Williamsburg police have received reports that Boyd could be in the Frakes community of Whitley County, or in the White Oak, Tennessee area.

Anyone with information about Boyd is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at (606) 549-6017 or (606) 549-6087.

