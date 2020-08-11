W’burg Police arrest two for burglary in Highland Park Monday night











Williamsburg Police arrested two people Monday night in connection with a burglary at a Highland Park residence.

James R. Goins, 33, of Corbin, and Ashley Miller, 30, of Williamsburg, were arrested after officers responded to an empty residence on Burnett Street and found them inside.

“Neither of the two subjects were permitted to be on the premises or inside the house,” police stated.

Upon searching the suspects, police reportedly found Goins to be in possession of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine along with suboxone.

A needle was found on Miller’s person.

In addition to the burglary charge, Goins was charged with first-degree

possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Goins and Miller were both lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.