W’burg police arrest Tennessee fugitive











A man wanted in Scott County, Tennessee, for a probation violation involving felony drug possession and child support, is now behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. arrested Thomas L. Moore, 39, of Winfield, Tennessee, at 1:15 a.m. Friday charging him with being a fugitive from another state, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williamsburg Police went to the Holiday Inn that morning after receiving information about the whereabouts of a wanted person, according to an arrest citation.

When officers knocked on the door of Room 306, a woman opened it, and police observed Moore in the room by a bed with a gold straw in plain view along with a white clear vile, his arrest citation stated.

When officers searched the room, they located a small twisted baggie with a white crystal residue, which Moore allegedly had hidden in one of his shoes, the citation stated.

Moore allegedly told police that he “ate half of the substance” as officers were knocking and entering the room, according to the citation.

According to the release, the drug that Moore ingested orally was suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Crystal methamphetamine, which is often referred as “ice,” is an extremely potent and pure version of methamphetamine.

Moore pleaded not guilty to all the charges during his arraignment Monday morning in Whitley District Court. The public advocate’s office was appointed to represent Moore and a Jan. 6 preliminary hearing is scheduled in his cases.

Moore was ordered to be held without bond in the fugitive case, and a $10,000 cash bond was set in his case involving the tampering with physical evidence and drug-related charges.

Williamsburg police officers Justin Moore and LaDale Rider assisted with the investigation.