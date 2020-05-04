W’burg Police arrest suspect in road rage incident on I-75











A Leslie County man is facing an attempted murder charge in Whitley County after police say he fired gunshots into a tractor-trailer truck on I-75 Sunday.

Williamsburg Police arrested Jerry Melton, 70, of Wooton, following a traffic stop near Exit 11.

According to officers, the incident began at the 19-mile marker on southbound I-75 when a call came into Whitley County E–911 reporting a road rage incident where the occupant of a black Chevrolet car had fired shots into the truck.

“Williamsburg Police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies set up at Exit 11 and started observing for the parties involved as the vehicles were reported traveling southbound on I-75 toward Williamsburg,” officials stated.

When officers observed the vehicles, they conducted a traffic stop.

Through the course of the investigation, Williamsburg Police determined that the driver of the Chevrolet, who was identified as Melton, had fired two shots into the truck striking the sleeper area.

Officers received a hand gun at the scene.

Melton was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.