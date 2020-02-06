W’burg police arrest London man for DUI on bicycle











Williamsburg police arrested a London man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing or evading police while on a bicycle.

The incident happened about 12:50 a.m. about one mile north of Williamsburg.

Williamsburg Police Officer Justin Taylor observed a bicycle traveling north on US25W without lights on, and attempted to stop the bicycle without success, Taylor wrote on an arrest citation.

Taylor then caught up to the bicycle, removed Matthew R. Jody, 30, and detained him, according to an arrest citation.

Taylor administered field sobriety tests, and blood toxicology results are pending, a citation stated.

Taylor arrested Jody at 1:05 a.m. and charged him with operating a non-motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no lights on a bicycle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest.

Jody was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he was released shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. and K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter assisted with the investigation.