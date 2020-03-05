W’burg police arrest Illinois woman for felony shoplifting











An Illinois woman is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 cash bond, after being arrested Sunday afternoon for felony shoplifting in Williamsburg.

Whitley District Judge Fred White entered a not guilty plea Monday for Latoya N. French, 38, of Park Forest, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) over $500 but less than $10,000.

White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent French, and scheduled a March 9 preliminary hearing in her case.

About 2 p.m., Williamsburg police received a call from Walmart loss prevention officers reporting that French had allegedly left the store in a Nissan passenger car after she retrieved two cellphones, which were valued at over $2,000, according to a police department release.

Officer Greg Rhoades located the 2019 vehicle a few minutes later on Ball Town Road.

Officers then searched the vehicle and discovered the stolen property, the release stated.

French’s arrest citation places the value of the cellphones at nearly $2,600.

Deputy Chief Jason Caddell, Lt. Jim Pool, and Officers Johnny Fulton and LaDale Rider assisted Officer Cody Harrell with the investigation.