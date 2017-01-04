By Mark White

A Williamsburg Plastics employee is behind bars for allegedly selling or offering to sell drugs to his co-workers.

John E. Combs, 49, of Williamsburg, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday afternoon to a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Whitley District Judge Cathy Prewitt set appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Combs, scheduled a Jan. 9 preliminary hearing, and set a $50,000 cash bond.

Combs was arrested about 11:02 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the factory after management called police reporting that an employee was selling methamphetamine there, according to Combs arrest citation.

A Whitley County Sheriff’s Department press release indicates that Combs was offering to sell drugs to his co-workers.

Deputy Jonas Saunders received consent to search Combs and his belongings and located five small clear baggies believed to contain methamphetamine inside the left front pocket of Combs black jacket, according to an arrest citation.

The substance will be sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

A plant supervisor told police that several employees told her Combs was allegedly selling methamphetamine in the parking lot, according to the arrest citation.

Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Foley and Williamsburg K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter also responded to the scene.

Hunter’s K-9 partner alerted to the possible presence of drugs inside Combs 1990 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, but no unlawful substances were found in the truck, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies seized $42 cash and the pick-up truck.

Combs was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.