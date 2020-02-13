W’burg plans $6 million recreation, tourism renovation around waterpark











Officials unveiled a three-phase, $6 million plan during Monday night’s Williamsburg City Council meeting that will add two new softball fields, a new walking and bicycling path, new campground sites, a splash pad, and a swimming pool to attractions in or around the Kentucky Splash Waterpark.

“That is one major goal in recreation that I would like to see through, and I know the city council members feel the same way. I have some goals set for the next few years. This is one of them,” said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.