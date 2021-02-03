Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
W’burg officials think they have finally found cause behind city’s major water loss problem

Posted On 03 Feb 2021
For more than a decade, Williamsburg officials have been looking for “the big one,” as in a major water leak that is the cause of the city’s perpetual water loss rate, which has for many years ranked somewhere between bad and worse.

Williamsburg maintenance workers labored Tuesday to repair South Second Street after a major water leak was found there Friday, which caused a cavern under the road.

