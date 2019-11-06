Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
W'burg mayor needs Kentucky's help to beat Tennessee Saturday

Posted On 06 Nov 2019
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison needs the public’s help Saturday to beat Tennessee.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison is asking Kentucky residents to pitch in and help their state beat Tennessee in a food drive planned for Saturday in Jellico.

Harrison said that he was recently contacted by Jellico Mayor Dwight Osbourne challenging him to take part in a food drive of University of Kentucky fans vs. University of Tennessee fans.

The food drive will take place Saturday morning at Veterans Park in Jellico from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

There will be two trucks set up at the park. One will be decorated in UK colors and the other in UT colors. Kentucky fans will put their food in the UK truck, and Tennessee fans will place theirs in the UT truck.

Proceeds from the food drive will go to “Seeds of Hope,” which is a food pantry started by all the churches in Jellico in 2012. It is housed in the United Methodist Church.

Harrison urged local residents not to let Tennessee out do Kentucky.

“Go Big Blue! Come and donate food,” he added.

