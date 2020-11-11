Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg Mayor explains decision to cancel Shop with a Cop, Turkey Trot, Christmas parade

Posted On 11 Nov 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

As the lyrics to the old song go, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” but in Williamsburg this year that is not so much the case as several holiday-related events are being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Williamsburg’ Turkey Trot is one of several events being cancelled this year due to COVID-19, including Shop with a Cop and the Christmas parade.

During Monday’s monthly Williamsburg City Council meeting, Mayor Roddy Harrison announced that he had made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Turkey Trot, which is an annual 5-k race on Thanksgiving Day, in addition to the Williamsburg Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event, the town’s annual Christmas bazaar and Christmas parade.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg cancelling Turkey Trot, Shop with a Cop, Christmas parade due to COVID-19

Posted On 09 Nov 2020
, By
0

Corbin City Commission getting two new members; W’burg City Council remains unchanged

Posted On 04 Nov 2020
, By
0

W’burg, Whitley County reach agreement to trade equipment

Posted On 22 Oct 2020
, By
0

Old Williamsburg buildings being renovated

Posted On 16 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal