W’burg Mayor explains decision to cancel Shop with a Cop, Turkey Trot, Christmas parade











As the lyrics to the old song go, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” but in Williamsburg this year that is not so much the case as several holiday-related events are being cancelled due to COVID-19.

During Monday’s monthly Williamsburg City Council meeting, Mayor Roddy Harrison announced that he had made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Turkey Trot, which is an annual 5-k race on Thanksgiving Day, in addition to the Williamsburg Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event, the town’s annual Christmas bazaar and Christmas parade.