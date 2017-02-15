W’burg man wanted in connection with July stabbing turns self
By Mark White
Bruce Lewis, who was wanted in connection with a July stabbing, turned himself in Feb. 11.
A Williamsburg man, who had been wanted for over seven months in connection with a stabbing last summer, turned himself in at the Whitley County Detention Center Saturday.
