By Dean Manning

A Williamsburg man is in critical but stable condition at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after a high-speed chase through Corbin Thursday night ended when his car crashed and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London, said 23-year-old Steven Hazelwood was airlifted from the scene of the crash on U.S. 25W near Davis Salvage.

Cochran said the pursuit began just after 11 p.m. in the Lily community of Laurel County.

Trooper Matt Ridner was at the intersection of Slate Ridge Road and U.S. 25 when he observed an unspecified traffic violation committed by the driver of a 1996 Ford Thunderbird.

When Ridner attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Hazelwood, reportedly failed to stop and instead accelerated.

The chase continued south into Corbin.

“When it reached the Corbin city limits, KSP terminated the pursuit and Corbin Police initiated pursuit,” Cochran said.

The chase continued onto Falls Hwy. and when it left the city limits, state police picked up the pursuit once again.

Cochran said as the pursuit passed Davis Salvage, Hazelwood lost control of the car and went off the roadway.

Oak Grove and Woodbine firefighters were called to the scene about 11:30 p.m..

Oak Grove Fire Chief Kevin Gibbs said Hazelwood was taken to a nearby field where a helicopter was waiting to fly him to UK.

The roadway was closed to traffic for several hours as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Cochran said Hazelwood had an outstanding warrant, though he did not have details about why the warrant had been issued or where it had been issued.

Cochran said Hazelwood will face fleeing or evading and multiple other charges.