W’burg man killed in fatal ATV crash early Sunday morning













One brother was killed, and a second brother critically injured following an ATV crash early Sunday morning near Red Bird Road.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Matthew White, 20, of Williamsburg, dead shortly after 4 a.m. from multiple injuries to the head and chest.

No autopsy has been ordered but a toxicology test will be performed on White, and results are expected to be complete in a couple of weeks, Croley said.

Croley said there is the possibility of alcohol involvement but until there is medical or scientific evidence, there is no way that can be confirmed.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on Levi Lay Road, which is located about 5.5 miles north of Williamsburg.

According to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release, the two brothers were on a four-wheeler that lost control navigating a curve and collided with a tree.

Croley said the brothers were about half a mile from a party when Matthew, who was the driver, struck a tree about two feet from the side of the road.

No other vehicles were involved and neither brother was wearing a safety device, such as a helmet, Croley said.

Croley said that people apparently either saw or heard or witnessed the wreck in some way and got to the victims soon after the crash.

Matthew’s brother, Dustin White, 21, who was a passenger on the ATV, was initially transported to Jellico Community Hospital, Croley said.

According to the sheriff’s department release, which was issued about 6 p.m., Whitley County EMS later transported Matthew’s brother to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

“Please join the sheriff’s department in keeping White’s family and friends in your thoughts or prayers,” Sheriff Colan Harrell wrote in the release.

Deputy Brian Hensley is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene by Deputy Derek Eubanks.