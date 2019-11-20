W’burg man indicted for writing bad checks for $15k worth of tires











The Whitley County Grand Jury issued three separate indictments Monday morning against a Williamsburg man, who is accused of taking $15,154.58 worth of tires from three local tire distributers between April 13 and Oct. 8 using forged checks.

Bennie King, 46, was indicted on a total of four counts of theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000, and four counts of first-degree forgery.

According to the indictments, King alleged wrote forged checks to Martin’s Truck and Tire Center for $3,465.92 worth of tires, to Central Automotive for $4,849.50 worth of tires, and two checks to Johnny Wheels for $3,727 and $3,112.16 worth of tires.

All the indictments alleged that the forged worthless checks were written on the account of LA Trucking, a non-existent corporation.

According to its monthly report and indictments, the grand jury also handed down several other indictments Monday, including:

Andy Saloni, 45, of Corbin – failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Angela Petrey, 32, address unknown – theft by unlawful taking-firearm (Taurus 9mm handgun).

Chadlee Strickland, 35, of Maryville, Tennessee – theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000 ($772.56 worth of assorted merchandise from Walmart including a computer), and tampering physical evidence.

Scarlett Shelton, 31, and Dalton Fritz, 27, both of Williamsburg – second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (attempted to cash a forged check).

Scarlet Shelton, 31, of Williamsburg – second-degree assault (stabbing), and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Robbie Hill, 45, of Corbin – first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Austin Foster, 27, of Lexington – first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery (took money and threatened to use physical force while armed with a knife), first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Michael Felix, 38, of Corbin – theft by unlawful taking $500 or more (2016 Polaris RZR and other assorted items), third-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Angela Mullins, 40, of Rockhold – theft of identity without consent, and theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000 (use of a stolen JC Penney card).

Tyler Bowman, 24, of Williamsburg – first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (counterfeit $100 bill).

Amanda Davis, 35, of Williamsburg – two counts of theft by deception under $500 (forged checks for $235.15 and $352.15), two counts of second-degree forgery (unlawfully signing victim’s name as the maker of the two forged checks), and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card less than $500 within six months.

Amanda Davis, 35, of Williamsburg – theft by unlawful taking $500 or more (Harrington & Richardson 12-gauge shotgun).

The grand jury also returned no true bill or no indictment Monday against Nicholas Parks. The grand jury report doesn’t note what the investigation was regarding.