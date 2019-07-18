W’burg man facing felony shoplifting charge











A Williamsburg man is facing a felony shoplifting charge for allegedly attempting to take more than $500 worth of merchandise from the London Walmart Wednesday night.

Jordan J. Ball, 32, is facing one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 – shoplifting.

Under Kentucky Law, the charge is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

According to the arrest citation, Walmart loss prevention detained Ball as he attempted to leave the store with $648.04 worth of merchandise for which he had not paid, after he had passed the final point of sale.

London Police took Ball into custody and lodged him in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $500 cash bond.

Ball is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.