Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg man facing felony shoplifting charge

Posted On 18 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

A Williamsburg man is facing a felony shoplifting charge for allegedly attempting to take more than $500 worth of merchandise from the London Walmart Wednesday night.

Jordan J. Ball, 32, is facing one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 – shoplifting.

Under Kentucky Law, the charge is a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.

According to the arrest citation, Walmart loss prevention detained Ball as he attempted to leave the store with $648.04 worth of merchandise for which he had not paid, after he had passed the final point of sale.

London Police took Ball into custody and lodged him in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $500 cash bond.

Ball is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Georgia man leads police on high-speed chase through Corbin

Posted On 29 Jun 2019
, By
0

Corbin man indicted on rape, sodomy charges in Laurel County

Posted On 26 Jun 2019
, By
0

Corbin man arrested for assaulting, imprisoning woman

Posted On 14 Jun 2019
, By
0

Gray man found with meth, cocaine, pills, and stolen merchandise

Posted On 23 May 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal