W’burg man facing felony DUI charge











A Williamsburg man was arrested Thursday morning on a felony DUI charge.

Roy Sumner, 32, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – fourth or greater offense, and driving on DUI suspended license following a traffic stop on Ky. 26 in Corbin.

Corbin Police Officer Justin Walker was dispatched to locate Sumner’s 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck after another motorist reported witnessing the vehicle swerve repeatedly as it was traveling south through Corbin at approximately 11:50 a.m.

“The vehicle was serving back and forth in the land and did so multiple times, so a traffic stop was conducted,” Walker wrote in the arrest citation adding that Sumner was unsteady on his feet, tilting his head back and closing his eyes as he spoke to him.

Sumner failed multiple field sobriety tests after which he was placed under arrest.

Sumner was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday in Whitley District Court.

Under Kentucky law, DUI fourth offense is a Class D felony carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.