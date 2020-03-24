W’burg man facing felony DUI charge











A traffic stop for failure to stop at a stop sign led to a Williamsburg man facing a felony DUI charge.

On March 10, Stephen Schwartz, 45, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs – fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony under Kentucky law.

Kentucky State Police stopped the 2005 Ford Focus that Schwartz was driving after witnessing the failure to stop as he turned from Lot Mud Creek Road on Ky. 1804.

“Mr. Schwartz was nervous and shaking as I was talking to him,” troopers noted in the arrest citation, adding that he had bloodshot watery eyes.

Schwartz failed several field sobriety tests, but according to police, stated he was taking no medications.

Williamsburg Police K-9 Officer Jim Pool had his K-9 check the vehicle and received an alert for the presence of drugs.

While Schwartz denied there was anything in the vehicle, police recovered a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a needle.

Schwartz was charged operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or greater offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s – moped license, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, and failure of vehicle owner to maintain required insurance.

Schwartz was lodged in the Whitely County Detention Center.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.