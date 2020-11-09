W’burg man charged with strangling, assaulting ex-girlfriend











A Williamsburg man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman in Laurel County.

Larry W. Turner, 34, was arrested following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies into a disturbance complaint on North Stewart Road in north Corbin.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that upon arrival at the residence, deputies founded that the doorway had been kicked in.

Inside deputies found the victim with injuries to her head face, neck and arms.

“Deputies learned through investigation that there had been a verbal dispute which led to a physical altercation and the male subject had forced the female subject to leave the residence driving her around the Tri-County area including a cemetery where allegedly the male subject assaulted and strangled the female victim numerous times threatening to kill her and himself,” Acciardo stated noting that Turner and the victim were ex-boyfriend/girlfriend.

Deputies had responded to one complaint at the residence earlier in the day, but found no one at home.

They were called back to the home at approximately 2:35 p.m., locating the victim on the floor and Turner hiding in the house.

“The victim’s cousin had called it in,” Acciardo said.

Acciardo stated that upon arresting Turner, he began yelling and cursing and had to be placed inside the police cruiser.

Turner was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree strangulation, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Acciardo said the victim was not transported to the hospital.

“Sometimes injuries look worse than they are,” Acciardo said in explaining why Turner was charged with the lowest level assault charge. “That can always be upgraded if the investigation determines it is warranted when the case is presented to the grand jury.”

Turner was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.