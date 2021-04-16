W’burg man charged with first-degree assault











A Williamsburg man was is facing one count of first-degree assault for allegedly hitting his brother with a jack handle early Thursday morning.

Williamsburg Police arrested Gary Powers, 44, following an investigation into a fight complaint at a residence after finding Powers and his brother, Tommy, had been fighting in the street.

Officer Johnny Fulton wrote in the arrest citation that Tommy Powers had several cuts on the top of his head and several swollen areas.

(Gary Powers) reported that his brother (Tommy) tried to make entry into his home and that’s when they started fighting in the street,” Fulton stated. “(Gary) reported he does not use weapons.”

Fulton stated that Tommy Powers had a large amount of blood on head and Gary Powers had dried blood on his hands.

Gary Powers was taken into custody and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a class “B” felony carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Gary Powers has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court Monday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause t present the case to a Whitley County grand jury.