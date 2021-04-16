Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg man charged with first-degree assault

Posted On 16 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

A Williamsburg man was is facing one count of first-degree assault for allegedly hitting his brother with a jack handle early Thursday morning.

Williamsburg Police arrested Gary Powers, 44, following an investigation into a fight complaint at a residence after finding Powers and his brother, Tommy, had been fighting in the street.

Officer Johnny Fulton wrote in the arrest citation that Tommy Powers had several cuts on the top of his head and several swollen areas.

(Gary Powers) reported that his brother (Tommy) tried to make entry into his home and that’s when they started fighting in the street,” Fulton stated. “(Gary) reported he does not use weapons.”

Fulton stated that Tommy Powers had a large amount of blood on head and Gary Powers had dried blood on his hands.

Gary Powers was taken into custody and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a class “B” felony carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Gary Powers has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court Monday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause t present the case to a Whitley County grand jury.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg eliminates nearly 200 tripping hazards from sidewalks

Posted On 16 Apr 2021
, By
0

Block parties, Fourth of July, Old Fashioned Trading Days all returning in W’burg

Posted On 11 Apr 2021
, By
0

W’burg duo charged with possession of heroin, being wanted out of Tennessee

Posted On 09 Apr 2021
, By
0

Save A Lot in Williamsburg makes donation

Posted On 09 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal