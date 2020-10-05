Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
W’burg man charged with first-degree assault for allegedly beating man with bat

Posted On 05 Oct 2020
A Williamsburg man was arrested Friday night after allegedly beating a man with a bat in the parking lot of the Jellico Save-a-Lot.

Arvilee Croley, 67, has been charged with one count of first-degree assault.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Lawson stated in the arrest citation that he was dispatched to the scene on U.S. 25W in response a 911 call of a fight in progress.

Lawson reported that multiple witnesses identified Croley as the individual who had beaten James Lawson with a bat.

“James Lawson appeared to have been severely beaten,” Deputy Lawson stated noting that James Lawson had bruises and knots to the head and face.

“I saw a large puddle of blood witnesses stated this was from Lawson,” Deputy Lawson added noting that the victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Croley had left the scene before police arrived.

Deputy Lawson stated that he initially looked for Croley at his residence, but, at approximately 6:20 p.m., located him in a black SUV on Keswick Road, off of Ky. 1804, and took him into custody.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

