W’burg man charged with felony DUI, failure to comply with sex offender registry











A Williamsburg Police officer’s investigation into a report of a vehicle that crashed into a ditch late Sunday night, resulted in a Williamsburg man being arrested on a felony DUI charge.

Thomas M. Cox, 52, was charged with driving under the influence, and operating on a suspended driver’s license.

Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Rains Street and Cemetery Road in the Highland Park community at approximately 11:50 p.m.

While the vehicle was not occupied, officers located the driver, later identified as Cox, walking on Rains Street.

Officers determined that Cox was under the influence, and had a suspended driver’s license.

“A criminal record check reflected Cox had previously been convicted of several DUI’s, making this his fourth DUI offense,” police stated.

Under Kentucky law, four DUI’s within a 10-year period is a Class D felony.

In addition, officers learned that Cox is listed as a non-compliant sex offender.

According to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Cox was convicted in Florida of lewd and lascivious act with a child.

However, he has been determined to be non-compliant because his current address cannot be verified.

Cox was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Officer Dorman Patrick, Jr. led the investigation. He was assisted by Lt. Brandon White and Sgt. Elijah Hunter.