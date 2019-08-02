W’burg man charged with felony DUI charge











A Williamsburg man was arrested Thursday morning on a felony DUI charge.

Roy Sumner, 32, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – fourth or greater offense, and driving on DUI suspended license following a traffic stop on Ky. 26 in Corbin.

Corbin Police Officer Justin Walker was dispatched to locate Sumner’s 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck after another motorist reported witnessing the vehicle swerve repeatedly as it was travelling south through Corbin at approximately 11:50 a.m.

“The vehicle was swerving back and forth in the lane and did so multiple times, so a traffic stop was conducted,” Walker wrote in the arrest citation adding that Sumner was unsteady on his feet, tilting his head back and closing his eyes as he spoke to him.

Sumner failed multiple field sobriety tests after which he was placed under arrest.

Sumner was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Sumner pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Monday in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White set his bond at $5,000 cash.

He is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, DUI fourth offense is a Class D felony carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years.